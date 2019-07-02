missing girl

Oakland police say missing 12-year-old found safe

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police say that a missing 12-year-old girl has been found safe.

Brianna Zamora disappeared after leaving her home to meet an online friend.

Her family says she left around 4 a.m. Monday and may have been traveling to Reno or Texas.
She's described as having brown hair with brown eyes, is 5 feet 2 inches and weighs 100 pounds.

If you have any information, please contact Oakland police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandtexassearchmissing girlmissing childrenmissing person
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING GIRL
Toddler with autism missing on family camping trip found alive
Court date reset for suspect in Maleah Davis' disappearance
Missing at-risk girl found safe in Pittsburg
'I ain't no killer': Derion Vence denies killing Maleah Davis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News