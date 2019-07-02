Oakland police say missing 12-year-old found safe

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police say that a missing 12-year-old girl has been found safe.Brianna Zamora disappeared after leaving her home to meet an online friend.Her family says she left around 4 a.m. Monday and may have been traveling to Reno or Texas.She's described as having brown hair with brown eyes, is 5 feet 2 inches and weighs 100 pounds.If you have any information, please contact Oakland police.