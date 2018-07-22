Oakland police search for suspects who entered home after chase

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Police in Oakland are searching for suspects that fled into a residence after a pursuit Sunday evening, according to the department.

Residents in the area of 34th Avenue and Farnam Street were being asked to stay in their homes.

Traffic in the area was also being impacted and drivers were advised to use alternate routes.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
OPDpolice chasecrimehigh-speed chasepoliceOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Brush fire burns 300 acres, prompts evacuations in Milpitas
Prayer held for missing Iowa woman with Oakland ties
Former Raiders head coach Tony Sparano dies at 56
Pathway Home in Yountville will not reopen after shooting
Trump issues stern warning to Iranian president on Twitter
Flowers, notes honor victim of Trader Joe's shooting
Washington police officer struck and killed during police chase
ABC's 'More In Common' debuts on Facebook Watch
Show More
Next stop for Amtrak's iconic domed sightseeing car? Fall foliage
Police ID suspect in deadly barricade situation at Trader Joe's in LA
Memorial service for Missouri boating accident victims
Earthquakes vs. Manchester United at Levi's Stadium ends with draw
SpaceX launches Block 5 version Falcon 9 rocket
More News