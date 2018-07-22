Oakland police search for suspects who entered home after chase

Police activity in the area of 34th Ave & Farnam St for suspects that fled into a residence after a police pursuit



Police in Oakland are searching for suspects that fled into a residence after a pursuit Sunday evening, according to the department.Residents in the area of 34th Avenue and Farnam Street were being asked to stay in their homes.Traffic in the area was also being impacted and drivers were advised to use alternate routes.