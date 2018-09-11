Oakland police searching for missing 1-year-old boy

Missing child Hasani Chandler. (Oakland Police Department)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Oakland Police Department is searching for a missing one-year-old boy.

Hasani Chandler is considered at risk due to his age. He is in good physical and mental condition. Chandler was last seen in Hayward at the McDonald's parking lot on 355 West A Street on Monday between noon and 1 p.m. Chandler was dropped off with the babysitter, according to police.

Chandler was last seen wearing a gray onesie and green shoes. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Chandler please notify the Oakland Police Department Missing Persons Unit.

Missing child Hasani Child

