Society

Demonstrations expected in Downtown Oakland Saturday night, police say

This image shows barricades set up in downtown Oakland ahead of a demonstration on Aug. 1, 2020. (Oakland Police Dept.)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland Police Department said Saturday that demonstrators will be marching in the downtown area this evening and is asking motorists to avoid the area.



Police did not specifically name a group or groups of demonstrators, only to say that they are expecting groups to be marching along downtown streets.

Officials set up areas for people to march and asked demonstrators to not cross the barricades.





Motorists are being advised to use alternate routes.

Stay with ABC7 News for this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandblack lives matterprotesttrafficrallypolice
Copyright 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State orders San Mateo Co. to close specific indoor businesses by midnight
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Struggling Alameda Co. hairstylists rally to reopen salons, group may defy county order
U-Haul truck filled with East Bay family's belongings stolen ahead of move
Yosemite National Park officials urging visitors to not speed after bear deaths
Apple Fire spreads to 12,000 acres in Southern California
Bay Area banks, customers impacted by COVID-19
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Astronauts face final leg of SpaceX test flight: coming home
UCSF's artificial kidney project wins major award
Coronavirus live updates: Specific indoor businesses to close in San Mateo Co.
Marathon Martinez Refinery 'indefinitely idled'
More TOP STORIES News