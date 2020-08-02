Demonstrations expected in Downtown Oakland Saturday night, police say

The Oakland Police Department is aware of groups marching in our Downtown areas. We support 1st Amendment rights and have created safe spaces/places. We ask attendees not to cross barricades. pic.twitter.com/y6G1867Kpv — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 2, 2020

We are asking for people attending tonight’s events to respect our community and local businesses by participating in peaceful demonstrations. pic.twitter.com/skrOMMxgxy — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 2, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland Police Department said Saturday that demonstrators will be marching in the downtown area this evening and is asking motorists to avoid the area.Police did not specifically name a group or groups of demonstrators, only to say that they are expecting groups to be marching along downtown streets.Officials set up areas for people to march and asked demonstrators to not cross the barricades.Motorists are being advised to use alternate routes.