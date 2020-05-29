George Floyd Death: Oakland Police Department says it stands with protesters but will not allow violence

She says the department wants to voice that it understand the tensions within our communities and that it stands with the Oakland community as they receive this "disturbing situation" in Minneapolis.
RELATED: Demonstrators march peacefully through Oakland to protest police death of unarmed black man in Minneapolis
Chief Manheimer stressed the Oakland Police Department's role is to create safe places for freedom of speech and demonstrations. "We as the police need to create that balance of ensuring rights of everyone to demonstrate and to have a safe place that they can voice their frustration."
She said she wants to be sure there is no violence or destruction in the community during these demonstrations. OPD will take enforcement action if there is damage to property or violence.
About 60 people demonstrated peacefully Thursday afternoon.
VIDEO: CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests in Minneapolis
The demonstration was underway by 3:55 p.m. No one was arrested and no one was cited. Police said officers did not have to use any force and no damage was reported.
Bay City News contributed to this report.
VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: Black man dies after video shows officer kneeling on neck
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Who was George Floyd? Former Houston high school football star started new life in Minneapolis
- George Floyd death: Officer who put knee on man's neck should be charged, Minneapolis mayor says
- Violent protests rock Minneapolis for 2nd straight night over in-custody death
- Minneapolis mayor: Officer who put knee on George Floyd's neck should be charged
- 'Firing them is not enough' | George Floyd's sister wants justice after brother dies in police custody
- False news swirls around Officer Derek Chauvin after George Floyd's death
- 'Firing them is not enough' | George Floyd's sister wants justice after brother dies in police custody
- Rubber bullets, chemical irritant deployed as thousands march to protest George Floyd's death
- 4 officers fired after video shows Minneapolis police officer kneeling on neck of black man who died
The Associated Press contributed to this report.