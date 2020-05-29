George Floyd Death: Oakland Police Department says it stands with protesters but will not allow violence

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6212820" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: The video that was shared online shows the man pleading that he couldn't breathe while bystanders demand the cop move his knee.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Interim Police Chief Susan Manheimer says the department is aware of the demonstrations planned for Friday night and possibly the weekend in response to the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.She says the department wants to voice that it understand the tensions within our communities and that it stands with the Oakland community as they receive this "disturbing situation" in Minneapolis.Chief Manheimer stressed the Oakland Police Department's role is to create safe places for freedom of speech and demonstrations. "We as the police need to create that balance of ensuring rights of everyone to demonstrate and to have a safe place that they can voice their frustration."She said she wants to be sure there is no violence or destruction in the community during these demonstrations. OPD will take enforcement action if there is damage to property or violence.About 60 people demonstrated peacefully Thursday afternoon.The demonstration was underway by 3:55 p.m. No one was arrested and no one was cited. Police said officers did not have to use any force and no damage was reported.