George Floyd

George Floyd Death: Oakland Police Department says it stands with protesters but will not allow violence

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Interim Police Chief Susan Manheimer says the department is aware of the demonstrations planned for Friday night and possibly the weekend in response to the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

She says the department wants to voice that it understand the tensions within our communities and that it stands with the Oakland community as they receive this "disturbing situation" in Minneapolis.

RELATED: Demonstrators march peacefully through Oakland to protest police death of unarmed black man in Minneapolis

Chief Manheimer stressed the Oakland Police Department's role is to create safe places for freedom of speech and demonstrations. "We as the police need to create that balance of ensuring rights of everyone to demonstrate and to have a safe place that they can voice their frustration."

She said she wants to be sure there is no violence or destruction in the community during these demonstrations. OPD will take enforcement action if there is damage to property or violence.

About 60 people demonstrated peacefully Thursday afternoon.

VIDEO: CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests in Minneapolis

The demonstration was underway by 3:55 p.m. No one was arrested and no one was cited. Police said officers did not have to use any force and no damage was reported.

Bay City News contributed to this report.
VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: Black man dies after video shows officer kneeling on neck

EMBED More News Videos

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: The video that was shared online shows the man pleading that he couldn't breathe while bystanders demand the cop move his knee.


RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandprotestgeorge floydu.s. & worldman killedpolice officerdeath in custodyinvestigationdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death
Trump attempts to explain 'looting leads to shooting' tweet
Obama responds to George Floyd death: This shouldn't be 'normal'
CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom gets emotional, talks racism and COVID-19
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
WATCH LIVE: Mayor London Breed gives update on SF reopening plan
Officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death
Sheriff reverses decision to not enforce Sonoma County health order starting June 1
Trump says US to cut ties with WHO, sanction China
Coronavirus updates: Marin Co. to announce changes to stay at home order
Show More
Summer vacation? Here's what you should plan for during the pandemic
Here's what happened when we tried Michelin-star takeout in SF
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom gives update on CA reopening
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests
More TOP STORIES News