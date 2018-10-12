Oakland school on lockdown due to police activity

Officials say Futures Elementary School in Oakland is on lockdown due to police activity nearby.An Oakland Unified spokesperson says police activity in the neighborhood spilled onto the school's campus, prompting the lockdown.According to police, this was a result of their officers assisting the Oakland Housing Authority (OHA) Police Department with an incident in the 6700 block of International Blvd.Officials say police are on the scene and the situation is ongoing. But students are safe at this time.