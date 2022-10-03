2 Berkeley High School students shot, killed at Oakland house party Saturday night

Two teenage boys were killed and two others injured after gunfire broke out at a party in Oakland.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It's been a weekend of deadly gun violence in the East Bay. Two teenage boys were killed and two others injured after gunfire broke out at a party in Oakland. Both victims were students at Berkeley High School.

"That's the worst part, a celebration, then people die," said a neighbor.

This neighbor, who didn't want to go on camera, lives only steps from the bright blue house on Apgar Street in Oakland where there was a party Saturday night, attended by a group of teenagers.

"About three hours before, an SUV pulled up with a handful of kids, 16, 17-years-old. A few hours later, I was in my living room, and I heard 10-to-12 rapid-fire shots, then a bunch of kids screaming," she said.

She says a car then made a fast getaway, as many of the teens ran away -- some of them wounded -- leaving a trail of blood.

Crime scene cleaners removed blood from the sidewalk, stretching nearly a block.

"Whatever and whoever it was unloaded into that house," the neighbor added.

Oakland Police say two teens were killed and two others are injured, but they are expected to survive. A suspect or suspects are still at large.

"This is the preliminary stages, the infancy of the homicide," said OPD Detective Jose Barocio.

The Berkeley Unified School District confirmed that both victims of Saturday's gun violence were students at Berkeley High School.

In a statement, officials said: " Because these were two of our own, we are all feeling this pain collectively and must hold each other especially close and care for one another."

The district is sending condolences to the families. It says grief counselors will be available to students and staff on Monday.

In the meantime, neighbors are still processing the aftermath of violence on their street.

"I cant imagine what those kids are going through. The trauma is going to be difficult to process, I'm sure," the neighbor said.

