Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Berkeley man near Oakland's Lake Temescal, police say

The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by the medical personnel at the scene.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Police in Oakland arrested a suspect involved in a Friday evening shooting that killed one man near Lake Temescal.

Officers responded to the area of 6500-block of Broadway at around 7:45 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, officers located a man, who was a resident of Berkeley, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers arrested a suspect, an Oakland man, for the homicide.

Police tell ABC7 News reporter Cornell Barnard this is the 92nd homicide this year.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakland police at (510) 238-3821 or their tip line at (510) 238-7950.

