2 shot in Oakland near Estuary Park, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Oakland on Friday.

Authorities say it happened just after 12:15p.m. near Estuary Park.

Police say they found two victims with gunshot wound(s).


They were transported to a local hospital.

Their conditions are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD's Felony Assault Section at (510) 238-3426.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

