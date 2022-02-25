2 shot in Oakland near Estuary Park, police say

Authorities say it happened just after 12:15p.m. near Estuary Park.
Police say they found two victims with gunshot wound(s).
They were transported to a local hospital.
Their conditions are unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD's Felony Assault Section at (510) 238-3426.
