'I don't want to die': Man shot during yet another violent Oakland laptop robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An Oakland man is recovering after he was shot and robbed of his laptop on Friday. It comes only weeks after another Oakland man was killed during the theft of his laptop."I opened the door, I heard somebody screaming, 'somebody help me - I don't want to die,'" said neighbor Brian Veivia.Veivia heard those cries for help after hearing a single gunshot on Friday night. He found a man in his early 20's inside a bus shelter at 61st and Adeline Street.He'd been robbed and shot in the hip.Veivia is a former paramedic and helped the man until first responders arrived."He told 911 dispatchers he was on his laptop, waiting for a bus, somebody came up in a mask, asked for his laptop and before he could comply, they shot him," Veivia added.Moe Korin works at Stanford Market across the street. He says the victim is one of his customers."I think he does music, beats on the computer, it's tragic what happened, it's wrong," said KorinIt's the second stolen laptop theft in Oakland that's turned violent in recent weeks. On New Year's Eve, 34-year-old Shuo Zeng was killed at a Montclair Starbucks trying to get his stolen laptop back, two men were arrested for the crime.Oakland City Councilman Dan Kalb says violent crime has increased in recent months, he is pushing for more police officers to be hired."Our job as a city and police department is to be more visible, investigate violent crime and do what we can to get the offenders off the street," Kalb said.Police say the victim from Friday's laptop theft is recovering in a hospital in stable condition.