Report: At least 4 people shot, 1 dead in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating after four people were shot in East Oakland last night.Our media partner: the East Bay Times reports one person was pronounced dead at the scene. It happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday on Fairfax Avenue, a block east of High Street.Three ambulances were called to provide care for the injured. Investigators say one of the victims suffered life-threatening wounds. Two others had minor injuries.No word on any suspects or motive for the shooting.Earlier this week, Oakland Police said homicides were up in the city last month. Eleven people were killed in July, compared to seven in the same month last year.