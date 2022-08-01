Police investigating reports of multiple shot at Oakland Tech High School campus

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating reports of a shooting at the Oakland Technical High School campus Sunday afternoon.

Police have not released any official statement as to what happened, but officers were seen canvassing the neighborhood near school.

Witnesses tell ABC7 the 10-year-old Pop Warner Football Team from the Fresno area was playing the Oakland team when gunshots rang out in the stands. Witnesses say an adult male was shot, a 5-year-old girl was shot, and another female was grazed by a bullet.

"It's just sad that I heard these kids running and screaming, and you know when you see these kids faces and how they react to things like that it makes it even worse," said Quintrell Dotson, Oakland Dynamites Pop Warner coach. "Kids don't deserve to be seeing and witnessing things like this, kids don't need to be around like this once you come to these events, whatever on the outside nature shouldn't even be going on here so it just hurts that this happened today."

Police have not said if any arrests have been made.

Police have also not said who they are looking for.

We will make more updates on this developing story on ABC7 News at 11 p.m.

