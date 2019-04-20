Oakland toddler in critical condition after fall from fire escape

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A toddler is in critical condition Friday night following a fall from a fire escape in Oakland earlier in the day, police said.Someone called dispatchers at about 4:30 p.m. to say that a child in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way was not breathing.Police and firefighters responded and the toddler was given medical treatment before being taken to a hospital.Police said they are investigating the fall.