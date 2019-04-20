Oakland toddler in critical condition after fall from fire escape

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A toddler is in critical condition Friday night following a fall from a fire escape in Oakland earlier in the day, police said.

Someone called dispatchers at about 4:30 p.m. to say that a child in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way was not breathing.

Police and firefighters responded and the toddler was given medical treatment before being taken to a hospital.

Police said they are investigating the fall.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandfallchild injuredtoddler
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News