CHP investigating reports of shooting near Bay Bridge toll plaza causing massive traffic backup

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating reports of a shooting near the Bay Bridge toll plaza that has closed several lanes on eastbound Interstate 80 Tuesday evening.

SKY7 was over the scene which showed CHP officers walking on the freeway looking for evidence related to that possible shooting. They were spread out across all lanes of traffic and a white car that appeared to be connected to the incident was there too.

This all started around 4:45 p.m. when CHP took someone into custody who had been standing on the freeway. The person was naked and combative, struggling with officers as they were put onto a gurney and taken away in an ambulance.

A person driving by at the time shared this video on social media, which shows a white car stopping in the middle of I-80 and a person running out.

All lanes of eastbound I-80 are now back open to traffic.

