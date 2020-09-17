Oakland's MacArthur BART station closed due to 'major medical emergency'

There is a station closure at MacArthur station. Trains are not stopping at MacArthur station in any direction due to a major medical emergency. Mutual Aid is available on AC transit buses 51, 51A and 72 from 19th St to MacArthur. Please expect major delays system wide. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) September 17, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- MacArthur BART station in Oakland is closed due to a "major medical emergency," the agency announced on Wednesday.BART says trains are not stopping at MacArthur station in any direction. Mutual Aid is available on AC transit buses 51, 51A and 72 between 19th St and MacArthur.Expect major delays on the Richmond line in the Berryessa, Richmond and Millbrae directions.