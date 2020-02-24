Oakland's McClymonds High School could reopen next week, school officials say

A meeting is about to start in Oakland about McClymonds High School, which is currently closed because TCE was found in the groundwater. pic.twitter.com/agSiGIqPnA — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 24, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland School officials announced at a parent informational meeting Monday morning that they hope to re-open McClymonds High School next week.They said preliminary tests do not show the presence of TCE in the air at the school but they are waiting on final test results.The district closed the school last week after TCE was found in groundwater near the school.TCE is a chemical compound that can cause cancer.The district also announced re-locations for students this week. Starting Tuesday, ninth graders will report Ralph J. Bunche Academy, 10th and 11th graders will have classes at West Oakland Middle School and 12th graders will be located at the Westlake campus. They also have field trips scheduled because of space issues.Some at the meeting were left with doubts."Right now they are saying they think it is safe but I could see them going in and doing more testing and saying it's not safe and then saying they have to close school and send kids here and send kids there. The population is already really small so I am just worried about whether or not the school will still be here," said McClymonds alum Lacole Martin who is a community partner who often holds events at the school."They say it will open again. They say that- I don't believe them! You know I've seen this before. I want an independent environmental study done. Independent from this. I don't trust them. They'll come in here and say anything," said Veleda Odon who has had children and grandchildren at McClymonds.There will be another meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday afternoon at West Oakland Middle School.