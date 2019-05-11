REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A Caltrain engineer was struck by something thrown through the engineer-side window of a train in Redwood City. It happened around 6:30 Friday night.
Transit police and first responders were called to the scene. The train was taken out of service for the investigation.
There were 450 passengers on-board were put onto a different train.
It's unclear who threw the object, or how the engineer is doing.
We know medical assistance was requested.
Object thrown at Caltrain in Redwood City hitting engineer
