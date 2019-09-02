Odessa shooting victims identified, including 15-year-old girl; Toddler among the injured

The city of Odessa posted the list of victims and injured to its Facebook page Monday.
A 15-year-old juvenile listed among the victims has been independently confirmed by ABC13 as Leilah Hernandez.
Gov. Greg Abbott said Sunday that a 17-month-old child is among the wounded.
VICTIMS OF ODESSA SHOOTING
- Leilah Hernandez, 15, Odessa
- Edwin Peregrino, 25, Odessa
- Mary Granados, 29, Odessa
- Kameron Karltess Brown, 30, Brownwood
- Raul Garcia, 35, El Paso
- Joe Griffith, 40, Odessa
- Rodolfo Julio Arco, 57, Odessa
INJURED IN ODESSA SHOOTING
- Nathan Hernandez, 18, Odessa
- Marc Gonzales, 38, Odessa
- Zachary Owens, Midland Police Department
- Timmoth Beard, 55, San Antonio
- James Santana, Odessa Police Department
- Glenda Dempsy, 62, Odessa
- Marco Corral, 62, San Diego, California
- Coy Edge, 53, Odessa
- Joseph Glide, 60, Odessa
- Juvenile Female, 17 months, Odessa
- Daniel Munoz, 28, Yuma, Arizona
- Robert Cavasoz, 38, Alice, Texas
- Maria Boado, 27, Haileah, Florida
- Efe Obayagbona, 45, Round Rock, Texas
- Bradley Grimsley, 64, Clarksville, Texas
- Chuck Pryor, Texas Department of Public Safety
- Timmothy Hardaway, 54, Brownwood
- Quadri Fatai, 41, Houston
- Jesus Alvidrez, 21, Gardendale
- Lilia Diaz, 46, Odessa
- Krystal Lee, 36, Odessa
- Larry Shores, 34, Abilene
- Juvenile Male, 9, Odessa
