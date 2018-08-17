Officer and suspect each in critical condition after exchanging gunshots in Phoenix

JUSTIN DOOM
A Phoenix officer and a suspect accused of opening fire on that officer both were listed in critical condition Thursday night, police said.

Police have not identified the officer or the suspect.

The officer was attempting a traffic stop around 8 p.m. local time near the intersection of Cactus and Cave Creek roads when the suspect fired two shots, witnesses told police.

"I don't know how many times he was shot," a police spokesperson said, referring to the officer. "Don't know anything about the suspect."

The officer had been on the force for about a year, the spokesperson said.

"It's one of those things that we say a lot -- we don't know what's going to happen when you put on the uniform that night," the spokesperson added. "You come to work, and you hope for the best."

The officer was fired on after leaving his police cruiser to approach the suspect's halted vehicle, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said later at the hospital.

"In my opinion, I believed he was ambushed," Williams said. "The suspect is in surgery, and our officer is being watched."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Father of young Ghost Ship Fire victim: 'No way' defendants aren't guilty
Union City police arrest Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting ride share passenger
EXCLUSIVE: Tour the new home of the Golden State Warriors, the Chase Center
Novato police lip sync challenge raises mental health awareness
8-18-18 expected to be the most popular wedding day this year
Shippers slow down to protect whales after close calls in the Bay
7 reasons why black cats rule
Here are the hottest superhero, adventure toys in stores now
Show More
Comedian Sherri Shepherd shares dietary advice she gave to Aretha Franklin
Oracle Arena, Oakland-Alameda Coliseum are giving away brand new pairs of shoes
Bin Laden raid commander defends Brennan, says 'revoke my security clearance as well'
Aretha, Elvis deaths occur on same day in August
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
More News