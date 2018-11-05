Officer injured in Antioch, suspect held up in home

There are reports of an officer shot and injured near Deerfield Drive and Fawn Hill Way in Antioch. (KGO-TV)

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) --
The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office says an officer was injured near Deerfield Drive and Fawn Hill Way in Antioch.

Authorities said the officer was transported to a hospital and say it looks like the officer will survive.

Authorities also say the suspect is held up in a home.

