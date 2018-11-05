Officer injured in Antioch, suspect held up in home

#BREAKING Antioch Police officer poss. shot by suspect, transported to hospital. Dozens of officers responding to scene @ Fawn Hill WY & Deerfield Dr. pic.twitter.com/Orh4bE9nc5 — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) November 6, 2018

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office says an officer was injured near Deerfield Drive and Fawn Hill Way in Antioch.Authorities said the officer was transported to a hospital and say it looks like the officer will survive.Authorities also say the suspect is held up in a home.