Officer injured in crash involving multiple cars in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A San Jose police officer was one of several people injured after a crash involving multiple vehicles Friday afternoon, police said.
The crash was reported around 4 p.m. near north Jackson Avenue and McKee Road, according to the San Jose Police Department.
Officials said the officer and several people were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No additional information was immediately available.
