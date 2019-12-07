Officer-involved shooting reported in Mission District in San Francisco

⚠️ AVOID THE AREA ⚠️ POLICE ACTIVITY - Please Avoid the Area of 23rd & Mission Street as we conduct a shooting investigation. PIO en-route. Updates will follow. #sf #sfpd pic.twitter.com/SdgflF7d1s — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) December 7, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are following reports of an officer-involved shooting in the Mission.ABC7 News was at the scene of Mission and 23rd.All of this just before 9a.m. Saturday.San Francisco Police tweeted advising people to avoid the area.According to a police radio call one person may be shot. We are trying to confirm this information.