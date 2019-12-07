Officer-involved shooting reported in Mission District in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are following reports of an officer-involved shooting in the Mission.

ABC7 News was at the scene of Mission and 23rd.

All of this just before 9a.m. Saturday.

San Francisco Police tweeted advising people to avoid the area.


According to a police radio call one person may be shot. We are trying to confirm this information.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest developments.
