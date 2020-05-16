Murder suspect killed in officer-involved shooting near San Leandro, authorities say

According to a tweet sent out by the Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Friday.
Authorities say a murder suspect who was wanted by Oakland police was shot and killed after he "emerged with a gun."
There are no details yet on whether any officers were injured in this shooting.
Officer Involved Shooting just occurred on 17100 block of Foothill Blvd in unincorporated San Leandro. One wanted murder suspect from @oaklandpoliceca was shot and killed after he emerged with gun. pic.twitter.com/iydYMQu37W— Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) May 16, 2020
