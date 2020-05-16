Murder suspect killed in officer-involved shooting near San Leandro, authorities say

Officer Involved Shooting just occurred on 17100 block of Foothill Blvd in unincorporated San Leandro. One wanted murder suspect from @oaklandpoliceca was shot and killed after he emerged with gun. pic.twitter.com/iydYMQu37W — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) May 16, 2020

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in an "unincorporated" area of San LeandroAccording to a tweet sent out by the Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Friday.Authorities say a murder suspect who was wanted by Oakland police was shot and killed after he "emerged with a gun."There are no details yet on whether any officers were injured in this shooting.