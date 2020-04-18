Suspect killed after officer-involved shooting inside Walmart in San Leandro, police say

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting inside a Walmart store in San Leandro.Police say the suspect was killed.It was first reported at around 3:20p.m. on Saturday at the Walmart store located at 1555 Hesperian Boulevard.San Leandro police was initially dispatched to the store after getting a report of a suspect brandishing a bat.When officers arrived, they used a taser. But police say the person began fighting with them.An officer fired a shot at the suspect hitting him in the torso. He was pronounced dead.