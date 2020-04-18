Suspect killed after officer-involved shooting inside Walmart in San Leandro, police say

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting inside a Walmart store in San Leandro on Apr. 18, 2020.

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting inside a Walmart store in San Leandro.

Police say the suspect was killed.

It was first reported at around 3:20p.m. on Saturday at the Walmart store located at 1555 Hesperian Boulevard.

San Leandro police was initially dispatched to the store after getting a report of a suspect brandishing a bat.

When officers arrived, they used a taser. But police say the person began fighting with them.

An officer fired a shot at the suspect hitting him in the torso. He was pronounced dead.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san leandroofficer involved shooting
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands of hotel rooms secured for CA's homeless during COVID-19 crisis, governor announces
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Here are the Bay Area counties requiring residents to wear face masks
Live coronavirus updates: More than 1,000 deaths reported in CA, nearly 38,000 deaths in US
Coronavirus Pandemic: Canada, US extend border restrictions for another 30 days
NOT REAL NEWS: More falsehoods around the novel coronavirus
WATCH: Southwest Airlines passenger grooves on empty Oakland flight with #ComeAroundMeChallenge
Show More
Oprah, Taylor Swift join lineup for 'One World: Together at Home' special
Governors feel heat to reopen from protesters, president
Half Moon Bay farm lets businesses schedule Zoom calls
IRS deposits stimulus check for deceased SF woman
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
More TOP STORIES News