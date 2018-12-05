Gunman at large after deadly San Jose shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

San Jose police are investigating a deadly, overnight shooting. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
San Jose police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

Around 1:00 a.m. officers responded to a call on East Virginia Street at South 3rd Street.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No suspects have been identified in the case.

Anybody who may knows anything or witnessed the shooting can report anonymously to San Jose Police Department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shootingfatal shootingbody foundman killedinvestigationpoliceSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bay Bridge big-rig crash causes traffic mess heading out of San Francisco
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush's casket returning to Houston
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
PHOTOS: Amazing contrast after 2 weeks of snowfall in the Sierra
Bay Area rain prompts toxic mushroom warning
George W Bush appears to sneak Michelle Obama candy
Bay Area radio station that banned 'Baby It's Cold Outside' reconsidering decision
Most memorable moments from Pres. George HW Bush's funeral
Show More
CA assembly member calls for 2 years of free community college
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Contra Costa County
5 extraordinary facts about Walt Disney
Assault suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Napa
Pres. George HW Bush celebrated with praise and humor
More News