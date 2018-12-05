SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --San Jose police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.
Around 1:00 a.m. officers responded to a call on East Virginia Street at South 3rd Street.
When officers arrived they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No suspects have been identified in the case.
Anybody who may knows anything or witnessed the shooting can report anonymously to San Jose Police Department.