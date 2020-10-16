WATCH LIVE: Officials give update on South San Francisco fire on Sign Hill

The fire started at 11:54a.m.
ABC7's Cornell Barnard tweeted "four-alarm grass fire burning on "sign hill' in South San Francisco. Evacuations underway for residents living on Ridgeview Ct. Structures threatened."
#BREAKING 4-alarm Grassfire burning on “sign hill’ in South SF. EVACUATIONS underway for residents living on Ridgeview Ct. Structures threatened. @CAL_FIRE doing retardant drops. pic.twitter.com/ypRqnyWX8W— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) October 16, 2020
Homeowners living along Carnelian Road, Sonja Road, Mountain Road, Ridgeview Court and Viewmont Terrance were being told to evacuate immediately as dozens of structures are threatened.
MANDATORY EVACUATIONS:— SSF Fire Department (@SSFFire) October 16, 2020
- Carnelian Road
- Sonja Road
- Mountain Road
- Ridgeview Court
-Viewmont Terrance pic.twitter.com/yGzbXXAICR
The fire is seen burning near the iconic South San Francisco sign.
Smoke from a fire in South San Francisco. Just shot this from a school in Daly City. pic.twitter.com/xRYzIVjNmd— Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) October 16, 2020
#Breaking: Fire burning atop Sign Hill in So. San Francisco. This photo taken from Stonegate Dr. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/zeKzJuRuuk— StephanieABC7 (@StephanieABC7) October 16, 2020
Fire 🔥 on San Bruno Mountain/South San Francisco.— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) October 16, 2020
(Photos via viewer Brett B.) @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/zdm8BvwTAw
ABC7's Stephanie Sierra says flames are moving dangerously close to homes.
Breaking: Flames moving dangerously close to homes just south of Sign Hill Park in #SSF— StephanieABC7 (@StephanieABC7) October 16, 2020
Neighborhoods off Hillside Blvd. & Chestnut Ave are evacuating. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/faY6QjRibI
San Francisco International Airport says the fire is no impacting flights as the winds are blowing smoke away from SFO.
The fire is still under investigation.
