WATCH LIVE: Officials give update on South San Francisco fire on Sign Hill

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- A four-alarm grass fire is being reported atop Sign Hill in South San Francisco on Friday afternoon, prompting mandatory evacuations.

The fire started at 11:54a.m.

ABC7's Cornell Barnard tweeted "four-alarm grass fire burning on "sign hill' in South San Francisco. Evacuations underway for residents living on Ridgeview Ct. Structures threatened."



Homeowners living along Carnelian Road, Sonja Road, Mountain Road, Ridgeview Court and Viewmont Terrance were being told to evacuate immediately as dozens of structures are threatened.



The fire is seen burning near the iconic South San Francisco sign.







ABC7's Stephanie Sierra says flames are moving dangerously close to homes.



San Francisco International Airport says the fire is no impacting flights as the winds are blowing smoke away from SFO.

The fire is still under investigation.

