Officials identify 18-year-old Safeway employee fatally shot in American Canyon store parking

“ACPD and Sheriff’s Detectives at the Safeway lot on W. American Canyon Rd investigating a fatal shooting. Suspect fled,there are no further details. Police asking people avoid the area. Witnesses are asked to call dispatch at (707)253-4451. Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/Re0uwZNl6t — American Canyon Police Department (@AmCanPolice) August 16, 2020

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KGO) -- Police have identified the victim of a fatal Safeway parking lot shooting in American Canyon as 18-year-old Nathan Gabriel Garza of Fairfield. He was a Safeway employee.Detectives with the Napa County Sheriff's Office and American Canyon Police responded to the Safeway location on W. American Canyon Road, around noon Sunday.Officials say the suspect took off in a vehicle. Suspect and vehicle descriptions are not available at this time.Witnesses are asked to call dispatch at (707) 253-4451.