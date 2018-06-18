Officials identify man killed in Oakland collision

OAKLAND, Calif. --
A man who was killed on Thursday night when his car plunged off an onramp to Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland, landed on the freeway and was hit by another car was identified by the Alameda County coroner's bureau on Monday as Roshell Brewer Jr.

Brewer, 50, was driving at a high rate of speed on the northbound entrance to Highway 880 from 98th Avenue when he lost control and his car fell down a 30-foot embankment, rolled over a few times and landed in the far left lane of the freeway, California Highway Patrol Officer Herman Baza said.

After Brewer's car came to rest it was hit from behind by another vehicle, Baza said.

Brewer apparently was not wearing a seatbelt because officers who responded to the collision didn't find him behind the steering wheel but instead found him in another part of his car.

Brewer, who didn't have any passengers in his car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not believed at this time that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision, according to Baza.

The driver of the car that struck Brewer's didn't suffer any major injuries and won't face any charges for the fatal collision, Baza said.

A coroner's spokeswoman said no permanent address for Brewer was listed.
