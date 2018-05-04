Officials identify woman fatally shot in Mill Valley

EMBED </>More Videos

The Marin County Sheriff's office says a landlord/tenant dispute may have led to a deadly shooting in Mill Valley. (KGO-TV)

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials said they have identified a woman who was fatally shot by a 71-year-old man at an apartment complex in Mill Valley on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Sabrina Elizabeth Lew, 30, from Mill Valley and the suspect was identified as Victor Aurelino Lugo, 71, also from Mill Valley.

Dramatic video from SKY7 showed the moment a SWAT team busted down a door to one unit at an apartment building on East Blithedale Avenue. A short time later, Sgt. Brenton Schneider relayed the news the suspected shooter was dead.

RELATED: Suspect, 1 other dead after shooting in Mill Valley

Parents whose children attend a nearby daycare waited behind yellow crime tape, anxiously waiting for updates on Thursday.

The Marin County Sheriff's office revealed new details Friday saying a landlord/tenant dispute may have led to the deadly shooting.

They said Lugo opened fire on his landlord and daughter after the two went to the man's apartment to talk to him about a pending eviction.

Police said there was an argument before the shooting happened and that the landlord's daughter was killed. The landlord is still in the hospital, but expected to survive.

Investigators said the suspect was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot after the SWAT team broke down the door to his apartment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimeshootingdouble shootingfatal shootinginvestigationinvestigationspolicehomicidehomicide investigationMill Valley
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Suspect, 1 other dead after shooting in Mill Valley
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News