Officials investigate report of bomb threat at Sacramento Bee

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating reports of a bomb threat at the Sacramento Bee after a security guard noticed a suspicious package outside the building's main entrance, according to the newspaper.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Police are investigating reports of a bomb threat at the Sacramento Bee after a security guard noticed a suspicious package outside the building's main entrance, according to the newspaper.


All employees were told to evacuate the building.

Newsrooms across the country have been on high alert since a gunman killed five employees last month inside the Capital Gazette in Annapolis. Police said alleged shooter Jarrod Ramos, 38, fired a shotgun and armed smoke grenades at staffers, killing five, and was then swiftly taken into custody by officers who rushed into the building.

RELATED: Remembering the 5 people killed in the Capital Gazette shooting

The Bee says it installed new security measures at the building, including key card entrances that prevent intruders from accessing work spaces.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bomb threatinvestigationpoliceSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Rideshare Rapist' suspect pleads not guilty to all charges
Photo shows naked bicyclist on Highway 101 in San Jose
22 injured in tent collapse at Monterey County military base
Steam pipe explosion blasts manholes in NYC
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Baby in hot car rescued: Woman who called 911 thanked
Elon Musk issues apology to Thailand cave rescuer
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Show More
Man accused of stealing car from date to go on another date
Comcast dropping out of 21st Century Fox bidding war
Police rescue baby from bank robbery suspect who allegedly used child as a shield
Putin attacks Trump's opponents over summit
Firefighters and cute pups collide at calendar shoot
More News