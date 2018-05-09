SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Local and state officials will discuss how emergency responders are prepared for year-found wildfires Wednesday in Santa Rosa.
U.S. Forest Service, Cal OES and other officials plan to take part in the discussion.
They will also discuss how the public needs to take responsibility.
The discussion is part of Wildfire Awareness Week, which runs May 7-13.
