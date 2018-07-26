ACTIVE SHOOTER

Officials: No active shooter at Palo Alto VA facility

There had been reports of an active shooter at the Palo Alto VA facility Thursday, but police said there isn't one. (KGO)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
There had been reports of an active shooter at the Palo Alto VA facility Thursday, but police said there isn't one.

VA officials told ABC7 News they had a report of a shooter at 10:30 a.m. and the whole campus was put on a shelter in place.

The all clear was given about 30 minutes later.

Palo alto police have cancelled their response to the situation.
