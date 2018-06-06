Officials: Officer injured in altercation with man who crashed car into Oakland home

Officials say an officer was injured in an altercation with a man who crashed into the side of a house in Oakland.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
SKY7 was over the scene of a crash in Oakland where a vehicle plowed into the side a house on Golf Links Road near Anza Avenue Wednesday morning.

It crushed a tree and slammed into a house shortly after 6 a.m., according to Oakland Police.

Investigators say once the car landed in the backyard, the man got out and started walking around. Officials say neighbors called 911, but he may not have wanted any help because police say the driver became combative when emergency crews arrived.

The driver is accused of assaulting medics, fire fighters and police.

An officer was injured and taken to a hospital. officials say the driver was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
