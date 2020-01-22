Bomb threat prompts evacuation of 2 San Jose courthouses

A bomb threat has prompted the evacuation of two courthouses in San Jose on Wednesday morning, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.The threat was received at 9:11 a.m. at the Downtown Superior Courthouse at 191 North First Street and the Old Courthouse at 161 North First Street, sheriff's officials said.Deputies and K-9 units are sweeping the courthouses and people are being asked to avoid the area of First Street and East James Street, sheriff's officials said as of 10:40 a.m.