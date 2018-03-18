Officials responding to possible 'explosion incidents' in Austin

EMBED </>More Videos

Two possible explosions are under investigation in Austin, according to emergency officials.

AUSTIN, Texas --
Officials are responding to two possible "explosion incidents" in the city of Austin.

According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, officials have responded to an incident on Eagle Feather Drive.

Two patients have been identified and transported, officials said in a tweet.



Another incident has been reported on Dawn Song Drive with reports of two people possibly injured.



It is unclear if these two incidents are related or if Sunday's reported explosions are related to the deadly package explosions earlier this month.

A reward for information in three earlier package bombings has risen to $115,000.

Anthony House, 39, died from his injuries in a package bombing at his home on March 2.

On March 12, 17-year-old Draylen Mason was killed when he and his mother opened a package found outside their home. His mother was left injured in the attack.

Later that day across town, a 75-year-old woman was injured when she also found a strange package on her porch.

TIMELINE: Austin's deadly package explosions
EMBED More News Videos

Timeline of the deadly Austin packages

Teen killed, 2 women injured by package bombs in Austin
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 reporter Mayra Moreno is live in Austin with the latest details on the deadly package bombings.

Police: 2 deadly package bombs in Texas capital are linked
EMBED More News Videos

A teenager was killed and a woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a package exploded at a home.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
explosionbombingsuspicious packageTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News