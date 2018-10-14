SALESFORCE TRANSIT CENTER

Officials say Fremont St will reopen in time for Monday morning commute

Workers in Tyvek suits remove more ceiling panels, utilities and light fixtures from underneath the Saleforce Transit Center on Fremont Street on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Transbay Joint Powers Authority announced Sunday that Fremont Street will reopen in time for the Monday morning commute.

TIMELINE: A look at the Salesforce Transit Center closure in San Francisco

Two cracks were discovered in steel beams of a ceiling, causing the closure of the building and Fremont Street for several weeks. But officials say reinforcement repairs have been completed.

Crews will also be working on First Street, but no closures are scheduled.

Get the latest stories and videos about the Salesforce Transit Center here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
constructionSalesforce Transit Centerbus terminalbus stationmunimass transitpublic transportationroad closureengineeringtraffic delaytrafficac transitamtrakgreyhoundSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Timeline of Salesforce Transit Center closure in SF
SALESFORCE TRANSIT CENTER
Timeline of Salesforce Transit Center closure in SF
Officials promise Fremont St. will re-open next Wednesday or sooner
BART ridership up as Salesforce Transit Center deals with issues
Officials: Fremont St near SF's Salesforce Transit Center won't reopen until next Wednesday
More Salesforce Transit Center
Top Stories
PG&E shuts down power to some East Bay and North Bay customers because of fire danger
Bus crash in Los Angeles injures 40 people, shuts down freeway lanes
Sheriff's deputy crashes into home near Bodega Bay during pursuit, causing fire
Swastikas and anti-Muslim messages emerge in Fremont political races
2-year-old mauled to death by family's dog in Texas
Woman throws 1-year-old child to the ground in tantrum over beer
Model who moved from SoCal to Atlanta shot while driving to work
46 unaccounted for in Mexico Beach, Florida after Hurricane Michael
Show More
Raiders barely escape shutout by Seahawks in London
New video released of police arresting Milwaukee Bucks' Sterling Brown
Safety group wants Hyundai, Kia to recall 2.9M vehicles
Meet some of the Marriott workers on strike in SF since Oct. 4
Four dead after shooting at toddler's birthday party
More News