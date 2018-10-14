Officials say Fremont St will reopen in time for Monday morning commute

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The Transbay Joint Powers Authority announced Sunday that Fremont Street will reopen in time for the Monday morning commute.
TIMELINE: A look at the Salesforce Transit Center closure in San Francisco
Two cracks were discovered in steel beams of a ceiling, causing the closure of the building and Fremont Street for several weeks. But officials say reinforcement repairs have been completed.
Crews will also be working on First Street, but no closures are scheduled.
Get the latest stories and videos about the Salesforce Transit Center here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to get around during Salesforce Transit Center's temporary closure in SF
- Exclusive peek inside San Francisco's 'Grand Central Station of the West'
- San Francisco's Salesforce Transit Center: By the numbers
- Tour the brand new Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco
- Salesforce Transit Center celebrates first weekday commute
- $2.26 billion Salesforce Transit Center opens to huge crowds, great expectations
- Salesforce Transit Center ribbon-cutting ceremony held in San Francisco