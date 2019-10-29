Kincade Fire: CAL FIRE says Sonoma County wildfire is now 75,415 acres, 15 percent contained

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5654701" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The Green family used their RV as a bulldozer to run over trees and get a convoy of 10 family members out of the red zone area of the Kincade Fire. After the 2017 fires they thought they had seen it all. But now they're back at a shelter, holding on to hope that their home is still standing.