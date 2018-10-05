RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

As officials prepare to give an update on the Salesforce Transit Center, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf are calling for an independent review of the investigation into what caused cracks in two support beams.Crews are now installing a shoring system to take pressure off the cracked beams.Once that's done, engineers will try to figure out what caused the cracks.Breed and Schaaf want the Metropolitan Transportation Commission to review their findings.Fremont Street beneath the center could reopen next Friday once the shoring system is in place.