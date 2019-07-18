Officials trying to prevent further tragedies along SMART train corridor in North Bay

By
ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- The North Bay's Smart Train has more than the usual bells, lights, and gates near Golf Course Drive in Rohnert Park, on Tuesday. They also had a police officer keeping an eye on the crossing.

That's a first step after a pedestrian died, here, Monday afternoon.

In this case, SMART general manager Farhad Mansourian says it appears to have been a suicide.

"My heart stops. We feel about the families that have to go through that. Or, our employees."

Monday's death may have been a suicide, but SMART has seen five people die in the last month, two of them by accident. Trains moving at 79 miles per hour in close proximity to cars and people have never been a popular mix.

"You know when the train is coming. You either choose to be there or you move," said Laura Elkurdi, who lives near the tracks.

Now, with the suicides, SMART has encountered some of the same problems as Cal Train and the Golden Gate Bridge. SMART regards suicides as more of a symptom than a cause.

"This is not a train crisis. This is a public health crisis," said Mansourian.

Suicide prevention groups agree.

"It is alarming and concerning but there is something to do about it," said Kara Connors, who works for the Buckelew Programs, which has already placed signs near SMART tracks, offering help through a suicide hotline.

Now, after the recent deaths, they're talking about solutions ranging from better insulation between tracks and pedestrians-- to outreach, to people being more aware.

"There is not one particular issue that causes someone to take their life," said Connors. "People are taking their lives on the tracks and we can't have it anymore."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rohnert parksuicidepedestrian struckpedestrian killedtrains
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News