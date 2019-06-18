O.J. Simpson Bronco chase: Behind-the-scenes photos

LOS ANGELES -- The world watched as O.J. Simpson and his friend Al Cowlings led police on a two-hour pursuit that ended at O.J.'s home in Brentwood in 1994. These are the images from the ground that are rarely seen.

"It was surreal. It was very, very intense," said veteran Time Life photojournalist Roger Sandler.

Sandler was covering the Los Angeles Police Department SWAT when they were called out to Simpson's home. After the Ford Bronco arrives, Sandler said, Cowlings comes out and tries to negotiate.

"Look at the pictures, how agitated he is," said Sandler. "He's looking around the front property, he sees SWAT snipers in the grass, in the bushes, in the kids' dollhouses."

RELATED: O.J. Simpson Bronco chase was 25 years ago today
EMBED More News Videos

Monday marks 25 years since arguably the most famous police chase in American history.



Sandler said Simpson is holding his gun inside the Bronco and what many people don't know is the order had been given to shoot him if he comes out with the gun and points it at police.

"Had O.J. Simpson come out of the Bronco with that revolver in his hand, he probably would not be alive today," said Sandler

Negotiators spent nearly an hour negotiating with Simpson, trying to get him to drop the weapon and come out.

"The negotiator starts talking to Simpson about his children. 'You don't want to kill yourself. Surrender for your children.' Then he moves on to the legacy. Not that he was a great football player, but that 'you are a great hero for America,'" Sandler recalled.

That's when Simpson comes out. Sandler wasn't allowed to take pictures of that, but he does take the first photos of Simpson under arrest -- the end of the pursuit and the beginning of the case against Simpson.

"The fascination is still there of an American hero that fell from grace and then rose again because the defense team out-lawyered the prosecution in the O.J. Simpson case," Sandler said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brentwoodlos angeleslos angeles countypolice chasecelebrityu.s. & worldo.j. simpson
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
More TOP STORIES News