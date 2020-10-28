Politics

Trump supporters get stuck in frigid temps for hours after rally in Omaha

OMAHA, NE -- Throngs of people who attended a campaign rally held by President Donald Trump at a Nebraska airport had to wait around in frigid weather for hours after it ended before they could get back to their cars.

Thousands attended the Tuesday night rally at Omaha's Eppley Airfield. Most parked in designated lots a mile or two from the airport and were shuttled into the 7:30 p.m. event on buses. Social media and police scanner reports indicate shuttle buses were unable to return to the airport as traffic snarled and hundreds of people wandered into the streets around the airport as they tried to walk to their cars.

The last of the rally-goers left the area by around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police tried to clear traffic and respond to medical emergencies including some people who suffered adverse effects from the cold weather, around 30 degrees.

An Omaha police spokesman says he doesn't know the size of the crowd or the number of people who waited for the buses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnebraskavote 2020politicspresident donald trumprally
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Expert shares safety tips after generators spark 2 Bay Area fires
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest, most dangerous activities
VIDEO: Mountain lion has spooky encounter outside home
Overloaded generator sparks fire, burns 2 Oakland hills homes
Prop 22: Unscientific survey of what SF Uber, Lyft drivers think
COVID-19: The New Way to Holiday
CAL FIRE, SJ man help replace CA girl's baseball card collection
Show More
MAP: Everything allowed to reopen in Bay Area
3 social media CEOs grilled by GOP senators on bias
FBI involved after swastika, 'Trump' graffitied on East Bay home
Yorba Linda wildfire burns 14,334 acres, 16% contained
Crews continue to battle 13K-acre blaze near Irvine as some residents return home
More TOP STORIES News