One-alarm fire displaces 10 adults, damage estimated at $300k in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. -- A one-alarm fire at a two-story triplex in Berkeley Saturday morning displaced 10 adults, a fire official said.

The fire was reported in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way around 12:50 a.m., Fire Chief Gil Dong said.

The blaze started on the ground floor then spread up to an attic space and into an upper unit, Dong said.

The fire was under control by about 1:50 a.m., he said.

The 10 adults displaced by the fire either received assistance from friends or the American Red Cross, according to Dong.

The structure is considered uninhabitable and Dong estimated the fire caused an estimated $300,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported and the blaze did not spread to other structures, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.