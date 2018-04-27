One dead, child miraculously found safe after San Jose mobile home fire

One person is dead and a child is missing after a mobile home fire in San Jose. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
One man died and a 4-year-old girl was displaced after a two-alarm fire at a mobile home in North San Jose this afternoon, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 4:43 p.m. at 574 Hermitage Street. Firefighters are currently on scene and personnel will be there throughout the night due to the fatality, according to San Jose fire Capt. Mitch Matlow.

A 4-year-old girl was initially reported missing, Matlow said, but she was not injured and later found with a person believed to be a family member.

When firefighters first arrived to the scene, Matlow said the smoke from the fire was so thick that the second engine could not see the first engine.

A man was confirmed dead after firefighters searched the mobile home. The identity of the man is currently unknown, according to Matlow.

San Jose Councilman Lan Diep said the fire happened in his district and the man who died was in his 20's.

None of the adjacent buildings needed to be evacuated but the fire completely destroyed the mobile home where it was first reported, Matlow said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. About 40 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire.
