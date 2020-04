Coronavirus and kids: 7 education apps to help improve math, science skills during COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In these uncertain times, Michelle Obama is a voice of comfort, now reading to kids every Monday at noon on PBS."I'm going to have lunch with a Gruffalo," read the former First Lady from the children's book The Gruffalo written by Julia Donaldson.But let's say you miss her readings, here are a few cool apps to keep your kids learning. Bedtime Math for example has one mission.The creators of Bedtime Math say they want to make math a part of your family's routine as beloved as the bedtime story.The app has math concepts for ages 3 and up.This is my favorite one called The Human Body . It explores parts of our body and how they work, with sound effects. They warn children that when they feed the body a feast, they should watch out for burps, barfs and farts.Another app your kids might like is Professor Astro Cat's Solar System . In this lesson, your child is exploring the Sun, Mercury, Venus, Mars, the Earth, with factoids about each planet. Professor Astro Cat says the app will keep kids engaged and give parents peace of mind.