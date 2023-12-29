Heavy police activity in Oakland near I-880; truck seen with windows shattered

Oakland police have not said what is going on, but video taken near 9th Avenue and Embarcadero shows a white truck with almost all of the windows shattered.

Oakland police have not said what is going on, but video taken near 9th Avenue and Embarcadero shows a white truck with almost all of the windows shattered.

Oakland police have not said what is going on, but video taken near 9th Avenue and Embarcadero shows a white truck with almost all of the windows shattered.

Oakland police have not said what is going on, but video taken near 9th Avenue and Embarcadero shows a white truck with almost all of the windows shattered.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- There's a heavy police presence in Oakland on Embarcadero and 9th Avenue near I-880.

Police have not said what is going on, but video taken shows a white truck with almost all of the windows shattered.

The truck also appears to have crashed into another truck, with the hood crunched in.

Evidence tags can also be seen near the southbound 880 freeway entrance, only feet away from 9th and Embarcadero.

This all happened right in front of the Homewood Suites by Hilton Hotel.

The massive police presence with Oakland officers and CHP officers spans several blocks.

Officers are also gathered outside Highland Hospital.

ABC7 News is working to get any information from police about what happened.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live