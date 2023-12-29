  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Heavy police activity in Oakland near I-880; truck seen with windows shattered

ByLena Howland KGO logo
Friday, December 29, 2023 2:59PM
Heavy police activity in Oakland near I-880
Oakland police have not said what is going on, but video taken near 9th Avenue and Embarcadero shows a white truck with almost all of the windows shattered.
KGO

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- There's a heavy police presence in Oakland on Embarcadero and 9th Avenue near I-880.

Police have not said what is going on, but video taken shows a white truck with almost all of the windows shattered.

The truck also appears to have crashed into another truck, with the hood crunched in.

Evidence tags can also be seen near the southbound 880 freeway entrance, only feet away from 9th and Embarcadero.

This all happened right in front of the Homewood Suites by Hilton Hotel.

The massive police presence with Oakland officers and CHP officers spans several blocks.

Officers are also gathered outside Highland Hospital.

ABC7 News is working to get any information from police about what happened.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW