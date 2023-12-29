Oakland officer killed in line of duty, OPD says as heavy police presence remains

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An Oakland police officer was killed in the line of duty Friday morning in the 400 block of Embarcadero Friday morning, OPD has confirmed.

There remains a very heavy police presence in the area near I-880.

Dozens of police officers are gathering outside Highland Hospital, where a procession is set to take place. The officer was reportedly shot and killed during a critical incident overnight.

"It is with a heavy heart that we come together to share the devastating news of the passing of our colleague and friend," OPD posted in part on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Oakland Firefighters posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that their "hearts are with the Oakland Police officer shot this morning."

Details of what happened are still not available, but video taken at the scene shows a white truck with almost all of the windows shattered.

The truck also appears to have crashed into another truck, with the hood crunched in.

Evidence tags were also seen near the southbound 880 freeway entrance, only feet away from 9th and Embarcadero.

This all happened right in front of the Homewood Suites by Hilton Hotel.

The massive police presence with Oakland officers and CHP officers spans several blocks.

Officers were also gathered outside Highland Hospital Friday morning.

A press conference is set to take place at 1 p.m. that ABC7 will stream live.

