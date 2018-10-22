OPD

Oakland Police Department will continue to use suspect body cams for now

The explosion of a body-worn camera on the East Coast has at least one Bay Area police agency taking a second look at their use of the same camera. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The explosion of a body-worn camera on the East Coast has at least one Bay Area police agency taking a second look at their use of the Axon Vievu LE5, the same make and model that caught fire in New York over the weekend.

"We do have the model, the LE5," said Oakland Police Department spokesperson Johnna Watson. "Right now our number one priority is ensuring our officers are safe. If we have technology that can harm them, we certainly want to make those changes."

The Oakland Police Department has several hundred LE5's in use and while the department isn't pulling them out of circulation immediately, the cameras are being used with caution.

In recent years, Oakland police have released body camera footage in select cases, especially when police interactions with suspects have resulted in fatalities.

While New York has recalled nearly 3,000 of the LE5's Oakland will continue to use them until the department learns more about why the one in Staten Island exploded.

ABC7 News has reached out to Axon Vievu for comment and is awaiting a response.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body cameraspolicevideo cameraOPDOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OPD
Gunman at large after shots fired at Oakland police officer
1 arrested in incident that prompted Oakland school lockdown
Two officers hurt in Oakland sideshow; 85 cars towed
Oakland woman shot by paintballs worries calling police will get her attackers killed
More OPD
Top Stories
Hawaii bound flight makes emergency landing in Oakland
EXCLUSIVE: CA governor candidate John Cox talks Trump, economy and more
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: California Attorney General looking into priest sexual abuse
Are you registered to vote? Check here
You may still have a chance to get tickets to 'Hamilton'-- here's how!
Effort to rename Oakland International Airport underway
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
Crews battle early morning house fire in San Jose
Show More
Dallas Cowboys trade first-round pick to Oakland Raiders for Amari Cooper
SF judge to decide whether to overturn most of $289M Roundup verdict
Oakland Zoo caring for orphaned mountain lion cubs
AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler temperatures across Bay Area
Rae Carruth released from prison 19 years after girlfriend's murder
More News