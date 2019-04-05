Operation Varsity Blues: 2nd parent intends to plead guilty to college admissions scheme charges

This is Gordon Caplan leaving court in Boston on Wednesday. Caplan announced this am he will plead guilty to charges. He subsequently lost his job as a partner at a law firm. In his statement he said his daughter, a HS junior was devastated and did not know. pic.twitter.com/QC0UPVkMAE — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) April 5, 2019

#JustIn Attorney Gordon Caplan intends to plead guilty in #VarsityBlues case. Describes remorse, shame and making amends to his devastated daughter. https://t.co/RFBYhF1VSN @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/Fb3WDvo4t9 — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) April 5, 2019

Caplan who just released statement he intends to plead guilty to #VarsityBlues charges has also just lost his job - firm says he is no longer a partner. “..nothing is more important to us than our integrity & we do not tolerate behavior that runs contrary to our core values.” pic.twitter.com/wAnsmdsqFr — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) April 5, 2019

Gordon Caplan was named “Dealmaker of the year in 2018” by American Lawyer. Crim complaint says he paid Singer 75k to have proctor correct daughter’s ACT exam after she completed it. To get extended time on test Singer says: “Tell your daughter to be stupid .. not as smart..” pic.twitter.com/1k73xpYaDo — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) April 5, 2019

This may be why law firm says Caplan’s values aren’t aligned with theirs. Caplan told Singer, “.. to be honest I’m not worried about the moral issue here. I’m worried about the, if she’s caught doing that, you know, she’s finished.” Caplan now says daughter is devastated & hurt. pic.twitter.com/ys6wvB9bhV — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) April 5, 2019

BOSTON, Mass. (KGO) -- A second parent in the college admissions scheme says he will plead guilty.Attorney Gordon Caplan of Connecticut and New York says he takes full and sole responsibility for his conduct and is deeply ashamed of his behavior and actions.According to the criminal complaint, Caplan paid Rick Singer's bogus charity $75,000 for proctor Mark Riddell to correct his daughter's ACT answers after she took the exam at a test center Singer controlled in West Hollywood.Caplan released the following statement Friday:Shortly after, Caplan's employer announced he is no longer with the firm. They released the following statement:"Gordon Caplan is no longer a partner of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP.Mr. Caplan's departure is a result of his involvement in the college admissions matter and his recent statement regarding his intent to plea to a criminal charge.At Willkie, nothing is more important to us than our integrity and we do not tolerate behavior that runs contrary to our core values. We remain focused on our responsibilities to our clients, partners and employees."American Lawyer named Caplan "Dealmaker of the Year" in 2018. According to the criminal complaint, in wiretapped conversations, Singer said, "..I also need to tell (your daughter) when she gets tested, to be as, to be stupid, not to be as smart as she is. The goal is to be slow, to be not as bright, all that, so we show discrepancies."Singer: "... all the wealthy families that figured out that if I get my kid tested and they get extended time, they can do better on the test. So most of these kids don't even have issues, but they're getting time. The playing field is not fair."Caplan: "No, it's not. I mean this is, to be honest, it feels a little weird..."Singer: "... I know it does. But when she gets the score and we have choices, you're gonna be saying, okay, I'll take all my kids, we're gonna do the same thing. (laughing)"Caplan: "Yeah, I will."Caught later discussing his concerns about a plan to have one of Singer's employees take high school classes for his daughter to boost her grades:Caplan: "...to be honest, I'm not worried about the moral issue here. I'm worried about the, if she's caught doing that, you know, she's finished."Caplan is the second parent to say he intends to plead guilty. Earlier this week, Peter Sartorio's attorney asked to continue his court appearance to April 30, writing that he "... intends to plead guilty to an Information that the government has advised it will file prior to April 30, 2019. The government has advised defense counsel that it takes no position on this Motion."It's not clear what Sartorio of Menlo Park will plead guilty to. He's currently charged with Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud and Honest Services Mail Fraud. Sartorio was the first Bay Area parent in the college admissions scandal to say he intends to plead guilty. According to the criminal complaint, the packaged food entrepreneur paid $15,000 in cash for the college entrance exam cheating scheme for his daughter.