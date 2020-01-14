Pets & Animals

Opossum beaten to near death at South Carolina golf course

HILTON HEAD, SC -- A baby opossum is recovering from a vicious beating it received at a South Carolina golf course.

Wildlife Rehab of Greenville is treating the animal, who has since been named Scarlett.

Staff at the animal rehab center said Scarlett was beaten with golf clubs near a Hilton Head golf course.

The attack broke the animal's jaw, left it with a serious gash across its throat and blinded it.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating what happened. There are witnesses who reportedly saw the attack, but investigators said they have not come forward with information.

Scarlett will remain in rehab until her health improves and she can be released back in the wild. If she cannot return to the wild, a volunteer living in Hilton Head has said they will adopt her.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssouth carolinaanimal abusepet care
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News