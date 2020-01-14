Opossum beaten to near death at South Carolina golf course

HILTON HEAD, SC -- A baby opossum is recovering from a vicious beating it received at a South Carolina golf course.Wildlife Rehab of Greenville is treating the animal, who has since been named Scarlett.Staff at the animal rehab center said Scarlett was beaten with golf clubs near a Hilton Head golf course.The attack broke the animal's jaw, left it with a serious gash across its throat and blinded it.South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating what happened. There are witnesses who reportedly saw the attack, but investigators said they have not come forward with information.Scarlett will remain in rehab until her health improves and she can be released back in the wild. If she cannot return to the wild, a volunteer living in Hilton Head has said they will adopt her.